CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting of the Energy Department, approved in-principle ‘Roshan Gharana Program’ under which solar panels would be provided to the consumers consuming up to 500 units of electricity.

The chief minister said that Punjab government will provide solar system to million of consumers consuming electricity from 50 to 500 units, adding that 90 percent of the cost of solar panel will be paid by the Punjab government, while the remaining 10 percent will be paid by the consumer.

The CM said in view of the rising cost of electricity and the energy crisis, it was decided to start 'Roshan Gharana' programme, under which solar panels will be provided to the customers in easy installments of five years.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We will not leave people alone in difficult situations.” She added, “We are trying to save people from the effects of past disasters.” She highlighted that after five years people will not have to face the current issues.

The CM also called a cabinet meeting tomorrow to formally approve 'Roshan Gharana' program of providing solar panels to the people. She said using a transparent procedure, solar systems will be given to the poorest families in Phase-I. She added in winter the installment of solar panel will be relatively less, the panel will only be supplied by the government. She said that as per user’s needs, ratio between government electricity and the electricity obtained from solar system would be determined.

