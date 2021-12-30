CM approves Rs 100 m for Kissan Cards issuance in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved Rs 100 million funds for the registration and issuance of Kissan Cards to the farmers in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved Rs 100 million funds for the registration and issuance of Kissan Cards to the farmers in the province.

The government has planned the initiative to provide financial assistance to the farmers and also ensure increase in their crop yields as well as development of agriculture sector of the province.

The government would continue its effort to implement farmer friendly measures and to provide relief to the farmers, CM Quddos Bezinjo said while chairing the meeting which was also attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana and other concerned officials including Secretary Agriculture.

The meeting was briefed regarding the measures taken including provision of certified seeds to farmers and conducting research in the sector to increase agricultural production.

The CM said the plans to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people would be implemented soon as ensuring job protection of the local people was his government's top priority.

He said around 70 percent of the total population and production of the province depends on the agriculture.