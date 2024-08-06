CM approves Rs 150m for ultrasonography machines at veterinary hospitals in Punjab: DG Livestock South

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved Rs 150 million to install ultrasonography machines at each district-level veterinary hospital across the province.
Director General(DG) of Livestock, South Punjab, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, said, "The pro-farming vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Punjab agriculture minister is all set to translate into better diagnostic facilities at farmers doorsteps to keep Punjab's livestock treasure healthy, in better shape, and productive to its full potential.
"
The machines would hopefully be installed at each district-level veterinary hospital by the end of the ongoing year and would be helpful in diagnosing diseases besides improving pregnancy tests, the DG Livestock South said.
Cattle farmers would be able to avail themselves of the best diagnostic facilities at their nearest veterinary hospital by virtue of the upgraded facility, Dr Ashraf said.
