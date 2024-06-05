Open Menu

CM Approves Rs 300,000 For Treatment Of Punjabi Poet Tajjamul Kaleem

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

CM approves Rs 300,000 for treatment of Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem

Power supply from several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday suspended due to storm and rain in various area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial aid worth Rs 300,000 for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem has been approved.

The CM prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem.

A bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet thanked the Chief Minister on showing a kind gesture.

The CM directed the Health department to provide excellent treatment facilities to the under treatment poet. The officers of Information & Culture Department inquired after the under treatment poet Tajjamul Kaleem at Jinnah Hospital.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

9 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

9 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

9 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

8 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

33 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

11 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

11 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

11 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

20 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan