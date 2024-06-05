CM Approves Rs 300,000 For Treatment Of Punjabi Poet Tajjamul Kaleem
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial aid worth Rs 300,000 for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem has been approved.
The CM prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem.
A bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet thanked the Chief Minister on showing a kind gesture.
The CM directed the Health department to provide excellent treatment facilities to the under treatment poet. The officers of Information & Culture Department inquired after the under treatment poet Tajjamul Kaleem at Jinnah Hospital.
