CM approves Rs 300,000 for treatment of Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem

Power supply from several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday suspended due to storm and rain in various area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minster Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, financial aid worth Rs 300,000 for the treatment of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem has been approved.

The CM prayed for an early recovery of Tajjamul Kaleem.

A bouquet was presented to the Punjabi poet Tajjamul Kaleem on behalf of the CM. The ailing poet thanked the Chief Minister on showing a kind gesture.

The CM directed the Health department to provide excellent treatment facilities to the under treatment poet. The officers of Information & Culture Department inquired after the under treatment poet Tajjamul Kaleem at Jinnah Hospital.