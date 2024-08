CM approves Rs 502m for replacement of Sukkur Barrage gates

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs 502 million for the Irrigation Department to meet the expenditure on account of work done in connection with the repair and replacement of damaged gates of Sukkur Barrage.

He approved the funds while presiding over a meeting at CM House here Sunday. The meeting was attended by Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero and other concerned officers.

Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero briefing the CM, said that at the Sukkur Barrage damages were detected in Gate Nos. 44 and 47 on June 20, 2024. Preliminary assessment revealed that Gate No. 44 twisted but intact in full section (geometry) but Gate No. 47 was substantially damaged.

To avoid further damages and to facilitate the emergency repair works of Gates No. 44 and 47, all Sukkur Barrage Gates were fully opened to evacuate the upstream pond. Consequently, the supply to all Canals off-taking from the Left and Right Side of Sukkur Barrage, such as Nara, Rohi, Khairpur East, Khairpur West, Northern Dadu, Rice and NW Canal was reduced until the restoration of Gates No. 44 and 47 of Sukkur Barrage on an emergency basis, he told.

The Secretary told that after the day-night efforts, the Engineers of the Irrigation Department rebuilt and maintained the Sukkur Barrage Pond level on June 26, 2024, two days ahead of schedule. They also restored the supplies of water in Irrigation Canals off-taking from the Sukkur Barrage, he added.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts and hardwork of Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero and their engineering team.

The Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro thanked the chief minister for his appreciation and mentioned that Sindh was saved from unimaginable financial loss and the resulting unrest.

The Secretary Irrigation informed the CM that Gate No. 44 had been fabricated and brought to Sukkur, placed in the Mechanical Workshop. Due to the flood season, replacing Gate No. 44 is considered risky and therefore halted.

Deflection is being monitored and since 20-06-2024, no increase in deflection of the gate has been observed. Therefore, Mechanical Expert Mr. Jam Smith, CRBC & PIC, has suggested additional strengthening works on the gate to withstand the flood season temporarily, secure the gate, and prevent further structural movements.

Additional C-Channels, H-Beams (Horizontal & Vertical), and Fish Plates have been attached. Corroded and damaged parts of the gates were repaired using advanced welding techniques. The CM was informed through a pictorial presentation.

The CM was told that two gates were replaced and fabricated at Karachi Shipyard. "The logistics; materials, jumbo bags, shutters, machinery, and manpower were supplied, including labour, technical divers, and welders. M.S. plates, oxygen cylinders, cranes and other items were procured for the construction of a Buddha along damaged Gate No. 47, activation of the second old caisson gate, stripping of old Gate No. 7 of Sukkur Barrage, required repair works on Gate No. 44, and strengthening of other gates - 24 to 59 of Sukkur Barrage on an emergent basis".

The CM was told that machinery for the caisson gate was engaged from the mechanical wing. Erection of the coffer dam and movement of the caisson gate at Sukkur barrage by Bahria Dredging Company Ltd (BDCL) was carried out.

The chief minister was also told that the emergent works cost Rs 502 million and the Irrigation Department was already facing a deficit in the allocation as the allocated funds were much less than the requirement as per the yardstick.