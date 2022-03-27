UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Rs 8 Bln Ramazan Package

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CM approves Rs 8 bln Ramazan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Ramazan package amounting to Rs 8 billion had been accorded approval in order to provide relief to people of the province during the Holy month of Ramazan.

In a press statement, he said the provincial cabinet had granted approval to the Ramazan package 2022. The Punjab government would grant subsidy to the tune of Rs 4 billion approximately for the provision of low-priced flour to the masses across the province, he mentioned.

The chief minister said that 10 kg flour bag would be available at Rs 100/less price than the market price, adding that sugar would be provided at Rs 10/per kg less price than the market price in the Ramazan markets.

Usman Buzdar revealed that 13 edibles would be available at 2021 prices in the Ramazan markets.

He stated that chicken and eggs would be provided at Rs 10/ per kg and Rs 5/ per dozen less price, respectively in the Ramazan markets. He intimated that 317 Ramazan markets were being set up across the province during the month of Ramazan.

He informed that Agri Fair Price Shops would be established in Ramazan markets and quality vegetables and fruits would be available at low-price than the market price over there.

The CM emphasised that real relief would be provided to the common man by Ramazan package. He stated that the provincial ministers would be assigned tasks and responsibilities to undertake monitoring of Ramazan markets.

The CM asserted that he would himself oversee implementation on the Ramazan packageand vowed that the deserving would be provided their due right under the Ramazan package.

