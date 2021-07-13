UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Approves Rs 80m For Reconstruction Of Nowshera Kalu Meera Bridge

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

CM approves Rs 80m for reconstruction of Nowshera Kalu Meera Bridge

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Lodhi and Member National Assembly from Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday got approval for construction of Nowshera Kalu Meera Bridge on an emergency basis which was damaged by heavy downpour a couple of days ago in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Lodhi and Member National Assembly from Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday got approval for construction of Nowshera Kalu Meera Bridge on an emergency basis which was damaged by heavy downpour a couple of days ago in the region.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the request of Qalandar Lodhi and Ali Khan Jadoon approved a hefty amount of Rs 80 million for the reconstruction of the Nowshera Kalu Meera bridge.

Mehmood Khan also issued instructions to Commissioner Hazara and other departments concerned to compile a flood damage report in the Abbottabad district and send it to the provincial government for the relief and reconstruction process.

Qalandar Lodhi told the media that the floods and storms were natural calamities nobody could prevent them but we would provide relief to the masses.

Ali Khan Jadoon said that we have directed deputy commissioner Abbottabad to inspect wherever flash floods and land sliding have damaged roads, buildings and water supply schemes and facilitate people on an emergency basis.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Flood Water Meera Nowshera Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

1 minute ago

Putin-Lukashenko Talks Concluded - Peskov

1 minute ago

US Climate Envoy Kerry Thanks Russian Counterpart ..

1 minute ago

Texas Democrat Lawmakers Staying in US Capitol for ..

1 minute ago

Northwest Hospital arranges mobile Covid vaccinati ..

6 minutes ago

111 vehicles fined for tinted glasses, fancy numbe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.