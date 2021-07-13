CM approves Rs 80m for reconstruction of Nowshera Kalu Meera Bridge

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Lodhi and Member National Assembly from Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday got approval for construction of Nowshera Kalu Meera Bridge on an emergency basis which was damaged by heavy downpour a couple of days ago in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Lodhi and Member National Assembly from Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon Tuesday got approval for construction of Nowshera Kalu Meera Bridge on an emergency basis which was damaged by heavy downpour a couple of days ago in the region.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the request of Qalandar Lodhi and Ali Khan Jadoon approved a hefty amount of Rs 80 million for the reconstruction of the Nowshera Kalu Meera bridge.

Mehmood Khan also issued instructions to Commissioner Hazara and other departments concerned to compile a flood damage report in the Abbottabad district and send it to the provincial government for the relief and reconstruction process.

Qalandar Lodhi told the media that the floods and storms were natural calamities nobody could prevent them but we would provide relief to the masses.

Ali Khan Jadoon said that we have directed deputy commissioner Abbottabad to inspect wherever flash floods and land sliding have damaged roads, buildings and water supply schemes and facilitate people on an emergency basis.