CM approves Rs 95m project to protect Layyah riverine areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a major flood protection initiative for the vulnerable area of Bait Moonghar in district Layyah.

The project involves the construction of 10 stud embankments at a cost of Rs. 95 million to prevent river erosion and protect human settlements, agricultural lands, and infrastructure.

The approval was granted during a video-link meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, chaired by Senior Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique. The meeting was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Layyah and attended by Deputy Commissioner Ameer Abidaar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Shahid Malik, Executive Engineer Irrigation Abdul Rauf, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, DC Layyah Ameer Abidaar presented the critical situation caused by continuous river erosion in Bait Moonghar. The committee took serious notice of the matter and approved the construction of the protective embankments.

DC Abidaar expressed gratitude to the Punjab government for prioritizing the safety of riverine populations. He said the chief minister's decision reflects her commitment to safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure from the devastating impact of river erosion. He added that the construction of stud embankments will significantly reduce the threat to local communities, farmland, homes, and public services, ensuring long-term resilience and protection in the flood-prone region.