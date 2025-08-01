Open Menu

CM Approves Rs 95m Project To Protect Layyah Riverine Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM

CM approves Rs 95m project to protect Layyah riverine areas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a major flood protection initiative for the vulnerable area of Bait Moonghar in district Layyah.

The project involves the construction of 10 stud embankments at a cost of Rs. 95 million to prevent river erosion and protect human settlements, agricultural lands, and infrastructure.

The approval was granted during a video-link meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management, chaired by Senior Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique. The meeting was held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Layyah and attended by Deputy Commissioner Ameer Abidaar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Shahid Malik, Executive Engineer Irrigation Abdul Rauf, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, DC Layyah Ameer Abidaar presented the critical situation caused by continuous river erosion in Bait Moonghar. The committee took serious notice of the matter and approved the construction of the protective embankments.

DC Abidaar expressed gratitude to the Punjab government for prioritizing the safety of riverine populations. He said the chief minister's decision reflects her commitment to safeguarding lives, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure from the devastating impact of river erosion. He added that the construction of stud embankments will significantly reduce the threat to local communities, farmland, homes, and public services, ensuring long-term resilience and protection in the flood-prone region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan