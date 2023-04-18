UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Rs1.6bn Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CM approves Rs1.6bn Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister House approved a Rs1.6 billion Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance Project to enhance security at entry points to Sindh through the installation of CCTV Cameras on 40 Toll-Plazas.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Adl IG (Investigation) Munir Shaikh, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, and other concerned officers.

Sindh Chief Minister said that there was a dire need to enhance security at the entry points to the province.

He added that the province has 40 Toll Plazas where high-definition CCTV cameras should be installed to ensure proper monitoring.

IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon told the CM that his department has prepared a Rs1.56 billion Sindh Toll Plaza Surveillance Project.

He said that the CCTV Cameras would have Full-frame (FR) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capabilities with centralized monitoring and alert system for blacklisted vehicles and criminals.

The CM after discussion approved the scheme and directed the IG police to launch the project at the earliest.

The meeting also discussed granting Investigation Allowance to Investigators.

The CM said that the plan was to incentivize the investigators so that they make proper investigations of the cases and win them in the court of law.

"I want to give an investigation allowance to the investigators, he said. At this, Home Secretary, Saeed Mangnijo said that the scheme was prepared and sent to the Finance department.

The chief minister directed the Secretary of Finance to dispose of the scheme and send him for approval.

IG Police said that with the approval of the chief minister, an Rs2.

7 billion scheme for the purchase of sophisticated field weapons and surveillance equipment was prepared and sent to the finance department through the Home department.

At this, the CM said that he has approved the scheme and wanted the police to eradicate the menace of dacoits in the Katcha area.

This dacoit factor in the katcha area of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions has become a standing threat to the peace in the province and they operate within the katcha areas of three provinces- Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan.

"I want the police to purchase the necessary equipment and launch a joint operation with the police of Punjab and Balochis tan to bring an end to the outlaws once and for all," he said.

Another matter that came under discussion in the meeting was the expansion of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and the establishment of the Crowd Management Unit.

IG Police told the chief minister that work on the expansion of RRF and the establishment of the Crowd Management Unit was in progress.

He added that some posts of the police officers were required to be redesignated which have been sent to the finance department for approval.

The chief minister directed the finance department to speed up the redesignation of the posts so that necessary transfers/postings for the expansion of RRF and operationalization of the Crowd Management Unit could be made.

The IG police told the chief minister that 8000 residential quarters of Sindh police have been damaged by the recent heavy rains and floods. He also added that various training barracks have also been affected badly.

The chief minister approved Rs 4 billion for repairing and renovating the residential quarters and Rs 2 billion for repairing training barracks.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Police Punjab Vehicles Alert Sukkur Larkana Progress Jatoi Criminals Murad Ali Shah All Billion Court Rains

Recent Stories

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

21 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

1 hour ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

3 hours ago
 Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at leas ..

Landslide in Pakistan buries trucks, kills at least two people

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.