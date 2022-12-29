UrduPoint.com

CM Approves RS.25 Crore To Transfer Land In Name Of JHF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022

CM approves RS.25 crore to transfer land in name of JHF

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the Provincial Cabinet meeting in which approval was accorded for Rs.25 crore to transfer land in the name of Journalists Housing Foundation (JHF) comprising 189 kanals in Faisalabad.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over the Provincial Cabinet meeting in which approval was accorded for Rs.25 crore to transfer land in the name of Journalists Housing Foundation (JHF) comprising 189 kanals in Faisalabad.

This state land is situated in the Faisalabad Development Authority Housing Scheme. The CM directed to expedite transfer work of Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation from RUDA for the land of phase-2 of Journalists Colony in Lahore.

The CM further directed to transfer 700 kanals of land to the Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation at the earliest being allocated for phase-2 of Press Club Housing Scheme Lahore. Moreover, Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation has expedited its endeavours to attain the land on exemption basis to establish colonies in the Punjab divisional headquarters and for the phase-3 of Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme.

The Chief Minister maintained that it is the utmost endeavour of the Punjab government that no journalist should remain deprived of his own house across Punjab. He revealed that housing colonies will be established in the divisional headquarters across Punjab along with establishing housing societies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad so that the dream of every journalist of having his own home can be fulfilled.

The CM highlighted that further steps are being taken for the welfare of journalists in the province.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Senior Journalist Rana Muhammad Azeem paid glowing tributes to CM Parvez Elahi's steps for the well-being of journalists and for making announcement to establish phase-2 of Journalists Housing Society in Lahore. They both declared CM Parvez Elahi as a journalist-friendly Chief Minister.

