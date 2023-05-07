(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved the establishment of e-facilitation centers in all districts of the province, a handout issued here on Sunday said.

The Chief Minister accorded the approval on the summary sent by the Science and Information Technology department, government of Balochistan.

"The work of various departments will be streamlined through the e-facilitation centers. Besides, the facility will provide services to the citizens under a one-window operation.

The first E-Service Center will be setup at provincial capital Quetta while on the next phase, such centers will be established in other districts of the province," the handout further read.

In order to expand the e-facilitation center facility across the province, the department of science and information technology has been assigned the task of identifying suitable abandoned/underutilized buildings through the deputy commissioners.

Urban Facilitation/e-Service Centers will be established on the basis of population and geography to provide multiple services under one roof in all districts, where different departments will provide different services at the same facility.

Citizen Facilitation/e-Service Center in each district will cost Rs.10.00 million and 350.00 million will be required for all 35 district headquarters except Quetta.

For smooth implementation of Facilitation/e-Service Centers, district IT officers of science and IT department will provide technical support.