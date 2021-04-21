(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the proposal of setting up special children's village at 104 Kanal land retrieved from the squatters in Sharaqpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the proposal of setting up special children's village at 104 Kanal land retrieved from the squatters in Sharaqpur.

He directed to finalise the proposal and said the latest technology be used to decrease construction cost while ensuring early completion of the project.

While chairing a meeting at his office, the CM said physically challenged children would be provided sports therapy and other facilities while sports ground will be utilized for multiple purposes.

He expressed the satisfaction that a provincial special education policy had been chalked out along with the introduction of an e-transfer policy for teachers of special education institutions.

Meanwhile, a special education mobile app had also been launched to help parents to get register their differently-abled child in a nearby institution, he added.

The CM said nine new institutions had been established for differently-abled children along with the provision of 51 buses for pick and drop the disabled students. Meanwhile, three free uniforms and shoes were also provided to special children every year, he added.

DG Special Education briefed about the proposal of setting up special children's village in Sharaqpur.

Provincial Special Education Minister Muhammad Akhlaq, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Special Education, Secretary P&D and others attended the meeting.