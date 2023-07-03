Open Menu

CM Approves Shrines Renovation, Expansion In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 08:03 PM

CM approves shrines renovation, expansion in Punjab

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approved a phased programme aimed at renovating and expanding shrines of Sufi saints across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approved a phased programme aimed at renovating and expanding shrines of Sufi saints across the province.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday to discuss the renovation and expansion plans for shrines. Attendees included Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir, secretary Auqaf, secretary C&W, famous architect Nayyar Ali Dada and Secretary (Coordination) to CM.

It was decided in the meeting that in the initial phase, the shrines of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabraiz in Multan, Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur, Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar in Pakpattan, and Hazrat Syed Azizuddin Peer Makki in Lahore would undergo decoration and expansion.

The phased programme aimed to upgrade all shrines, providing enhanced facilities for the devotees.

The caretaker CM emphasised the importance of improving facilities such as food distribution centres, libraries, guesthouses, and washrooms for convenience of the visitors. He directed the authorities concerned to promptly address all matters related to renovation and expansion of shrines, urging them to commence work on the programme as soon as possible.

He stressed the need to initiate expansion project for Data Darbar Complex at the earliest and also expressed the desire to complete the expansion work for Bibi Pakdaman shrine before the month of Muharram.

