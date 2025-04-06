CM Approves Solarization Of All Tube-wells In PK-97 Karak: Chairman DDAC Karak
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Karak Khurshid Khattak MPA has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, the journey from promises to completion is in progress.
He hoped that all the promises made to the people would be fulfilled in letter and spirit.
He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of a reconciliation ceremony between the families of Chairman Waliullah and Vice Chairman Sajid Niaz at Village Council Isk Chontra at District Karak the other day.
The reconciliation between the mentioned families was made possible with the hectic efforts of Khurshid Khattak MPA, Speaker Tehsil Council Engineer Hassan Jan, former Central Deputy General Secretary of Insaf Youth Wing Dalir Khattak, Chairman Malik Amir, Chairman Khaliq Kaleem, Contractor Shakir Khattak, local elders and Ulema and the dispute was resolved amicably.
Khurshid Khattak said that due to the tireless efforts of MPA and MNA Shahid Khattak, formal approval has been given to convert the electric tube wells of his constituency PK-97 to solar, for which they were grateful to the Chief Minister.
The Solarization of tube wells will ensure clean drinking water for the people of Karak at their doorstep.
Chairman DDAC Karak said that practical work on solarization of tube-wells will soon be started and all the tube wells of the constituency will be converted to solar to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to every village.
