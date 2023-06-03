CM approves Special Economic District status for Gwadar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chief Minister of Balochistan has approved the summary of granting the status of Special Economic District (SED) to Gwadar for the development of Gwadar city and the promotion of port-related activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Minister of Balochistan has approved the summary of granting the status of Special Economic District (SED) to Gwadar for the development of Gwadar city and the promotion of port-related activities.

A handout issued here on Saturday said that through this initiative, trade, tourism, real estate and hoteling sectors will be promoted in the province.

SED will also help in providing an investor-friendly environment for foreign investment.

The handout further said this initiative will encourage exemptions on Federal and provincial taxes for industrial activities Investors will also be able to get a discount on the visa policy, it maintained.