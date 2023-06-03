UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Special Economic District Status For Gwadar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 10:30 PM

CM approves Special Economic District status for Gwadar

The Chief Minister of Balochistan has approved the summary of granting the status of Special Economic District (SED) to Gwadar for the development of Gwadar city and the promotion of port-related activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Minister of Balochistan has approved the summary of granting the status of Special Economic District (SED) to Gwadar for the development of Gwadar city and the promotion of port-related activities.

A handout issued here on Saturday said that through this initiative, trade, tourism, real estate and hoteling sectors will be promoted in the province.

SED will also help in providing an investor-friendly environment for foreign investment.

The handout further said this initiative will encourage exemptions on Federal and provincial taxes for industrial activities Investors will also be able to get a discount on the visa policy, it maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Gwadar Visa

Recent Stories

JEPTs key to renewable energy transition: experts

JEPTs key to renewable energy transition: experts

3 minutes ago
 &#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinf ..

&#039;National Sustainability Campaign&#039; reinforces UAE&#039;s efforts to ad ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Must Join NAT ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Kiev Must Join NATO Without Membership Action Pl ..

1 minute ago
 NADRA introduces Iris biometric verification for e ..

NADRA introduces Iris biometric verification for enhanced identity security

1 minute ago
 TEVTA students develop environment friendly 'Hydro ..

TEVTA students develop environment friendly 'Hydrogen Kit'

1 minute ago
 City win FA Cup for 7th time

City win FA Cup for 7th time

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.