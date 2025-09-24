CM Approves Special Relief Package For Students In Flood-hit Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a special relief package for students belonging to flood-affected regions of the province.
Under the package, semester fees of all students from the affected districts have been waived off, while first-year BS students will be exempted from admission fees. The initiative will benefit students from Muzaffargarh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Chiniot, and Kasur. All students from these districts will be granted a full fee waiver for their first academic year.
To further facilitate students, the registration deadline in universities located within the affected districts has been extended by 20 days, while the application deadline for the Honhaar scholarship has been extended by one month.
CM Maryam Nawaz said the government’s initiative aims to ease the financial burden on parents and ensure uninterrupted education for their children. “We will not allow the education of our sons and daughters to be disrupted due to the recent flood devastation,” she stressed, adding that the Punjab government is committed to fully supporting flood victims, ensuring their rehabilitation, and compensating their losses.
