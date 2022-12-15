UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Status Of District To Taunsa Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave final approval to give district status to Taunsa while taking another big step regarding South Punjab.

The chief minister took immediate action for the status of district to Taunsa on the demand of the members of National and Provincial Assembly of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Khawaja Shiraz Mahmood, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saifuddin Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Mohiuddin Khosa, Javed Akhtar Lund, Makhdoom Raza, Ali Raza Dareshak and Roy Zahoor were also present.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said he had announced the status of district to Taunsa in 2005.

"In 2005, the announcement of making Taunsa a district was announced in a big public gathering of MNA Khawaja Shiraz. Now Taunsa had been given district status", he said.

"I thank Allah, The Almighty, for fulfilling the promises made to people of Taunsa and in a short period of a few months, Taunsa is the fifth new district", he added.

He said that Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu had already been given district status.

The members of the assembly expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for granting the statusof district to Taunsa and said people of Taunsa would always remember the decision.

