Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 04:07 PM

CM approves strategy to make Peshawar drug free city

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood on Thursday approved a comprehensive strategy for rehabilitation of drug users and crackdown against drug dealers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood on Thursday approved a comprehensive strategy for rehabilitation of drug users and crackdown against drug dealers in Peshawar.

The Chief Minister approved the strategy while chairing a high-level meeting attended provincial cabinet members Taimur Khan Jhagra, Anwar Zeb, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary KP Dr Shahzad Bangash and other senior officials of relevant departments.

Chief Minister said"It is major step taken by the provincial government to rid the drug menace from Peshawar.

He directed concerned officials to immediately implement the strategy and appointed Commissioner Peshawar Division to monitor the implementation of drug eradication strategy." He said that KP government will provide all necessary resources for effective implementation to get desires results.

During the meeting, Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing on various aspects of the strategy and modalities of the implementation.

It was decided to make necessary amendments in provincial laws to give harsher punishments to drug dealers.

Moreover, it was decided to take up the matter with the Federal government for necessary amendments.

The meeting agreed on amendments to increase imprisonment and fines to drug dealers.

The meeting was informed that drug-free strategy for Peshawar would be implemented in three phases.

In the first phase, crackdown will launched against drug dealers and drug addicts will be picked up from the streets.

In the second phase, drug addicts will be given rehabilitation treatment and in the third phase, drug addicts will be imparted various skills to make them useful citizens.

The high-level meeting decided to setup a central control room consisting of officers of relevant departments to take effective measures.

It was also decided that services of social welfare organizations will also be sought for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

