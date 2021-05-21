UrduPoint.com
CM Approves Summary To Promote E-sporting Skills Of KP Youth At International Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:31 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has approved a summary submitted by Provincial Sports and Culture department seeking approval for measures aimed at promotion of E-Sporting skills of the youth of the province at international level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has approved a summary submitted by Provincial Sports and Culture department seeking approval for measures aimed at promotion of E-Sporting skills of the youth of the province at international level.

According to a press release issued here on Friday by Sports and Culture department, the proposals approved by the Chief Minister included establishment of academies at Jawan Markaz and Sports Stadiums. Proper internet facilities for these markaz will be ensured where a fee of Rs. 1000 per month will be charged from each member.

The summary proposals also included holding of e-sports competition organized by DG Sports in routine like other national and provincial games.

If a player of e-sports from KP is selected for any national or international tournament or event, may duly be recognized by Pakistan Olympic Association or E-sports Federation and be provides same support as being extended to other players, the summary added.

As government cannot hire teachers or resource persons for training, the Sports department may also launch a dedicated website containing YouTube videos and learning material and give it wide publicity so that e-sports persons can get benefit of it.

It merits to mention here that E-sports has become a major industry and globally this sports has be estimated to have generated revenue of US Dollar 143 billion in 2020, up from US Dollar 104.8 billion in 2016.

The audience of e-sports including occasional and regular viewers have grown from 395 million to 495 million in 2020 with projection of growth to 646 million in year 2023.

