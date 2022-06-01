UrduPoint.com

CM Approves To Double Grant For Sundas Foundation

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:21 AM

CM approves to double grant for Sundas Foundation

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approving to double the grant for the treatment of thalassemia patients, said the Punjab government would also lend a helping hand for lab equipment to the Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approving to double the grant for the treatment of thalassemia patients, said the Punjab government would also lend a helping hand for lab equipment to the Sundas Foundation.

A delegation of Sundas Foundation's office-bearers and donors, led by its president Yasin Khan and others including Sohail Warraich and Khalid Abbas Dar met with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz here on Tuesday.

The chief minister directed to constitute a committee to extend cooperation for setting up a hospital for thalassemia patients as looking after the thalassemia-affected children was a noble cause.

It was decided in principle to give a practical shape to legislation for safety from thalassemia in the province and the CM added that Punjab would take expeditious steps in this regard. He also approved expanding the scope of the anti-thalassemia program.

A commendatory certificate was given to trader leader Babar Mahmood for donating 1100 bottles of blood for thalassemia patients.

Provincial Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ali Raza and secretary Health were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Khalid Abbas Dar From Blood

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

28 minutes ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

28 minutes ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

30 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

30 minutes ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.