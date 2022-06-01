CM approves to double grant for Sundas Foundation

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approving to double the grant for the treatment of thalassemia patients, said the Punjab government would also lend a helping hand for lab equipment to the Sundas Foundation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approving to double the grant for the treatment of thalassemia patients, said the Punjab government would also lend a helping hand for lab equipment to the Sundas Foundation.

A delegation of Sundas Foundation's office-bearers and donors, led by its president Yasin Khan and others including Sohail Warraich and Khalid Abbas Dar met with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz here on Tuesday.

The chief minister directed to constitute a committee to extend cooperation for setting up a hospital for thalassemia patients as looking after the thalassemia-affected children was a noble cause.

It was decided in principle to give a practical shape to legislation for safety from thalassemia in the province and the CM added that Punjab would take expeditious steps in this regard. He also approved expanding the scope of the anti-thalassemia program.

A commendatory certificate was given to trader leader Babar Mahmood for donating 1100 bottles of blood for thalassemia patients.

Provincial Minister Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ali Raza and secretary Health were also present.