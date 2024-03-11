Open Menu

CM Approves Transport Projects Featuring 20,000 E-bikes, 657 Eco-friendly Buses

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for the implementation of two major transport projects in Punjab, including 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly urban buses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for the implementation of two major transport projects in Punjab, including 20,000 electric bikes and 657 eco-friendly urban buses.

She directed the preparation of a school bus project for girl students in every tehsil of Punjab.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the progress of the transport projects aimed at enhancing citizens' convenience. She emphasized the government's responsibility to alleviate people's hardships, particularly economic challenges, which the government is committed to addressing.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the first phase of the project will introduce diesel hybrid regenerated buses in cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Bahawalpur.

The bike project is set to launch on May 9, with deliveries beginning the same month.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a plan to provide 657 buses for improved transportation facilities in major cities and directed the transport minister to oversee the project's execution.

The meeting was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Transport, Secretary Finance, President Bank of Punjab, CEO of Punjab Transport Company, MD of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, and other officers concerned.

