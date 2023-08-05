CM approves up-gradation of Zoos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his officer here on Saturday in which approval was granted for the up-gradation of Zoos in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad along with the introduction of an e-ticketing system.

The CM directed the implementation of family packages, summer packages and other offers at Lahore Zoo. As part of the plans, the meeting approved bringing in more than 146 new animals, including elephants from Sri Lanka, Kangaroos from Australia, and Pandas from China. The animals would be housed in modern, state-of-the-art enclosures.

Furthermore, the meeting agreed to launch a night safari at Lahore Safari Park and introduced an African desert safari experience at Safari Zoo. A special highlight would be the introduction of an aquarium at Lahore Safari Zoo, housing 142 species of marine life, captivating visitors with a mesmerizing aquatic display.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of increasing the number of animals in the safari park to enhance the overall experience for visitors. As part of the plans, a bird safari would be established on the hilltop of Lahore Zoo. He requested a comprehensive plan for the up-gradation of Jallo Park and Changa Manga Zoo.

Additionally, a Safari Zoo would be established on 54 acres of land on Kaleem Shaheed Road in Faisalabad. For the Zoo in Gujranwala, a committee had been formed with Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal at its helm.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Senior Member of the board of Revenue,Secretaries from Communication & Works, Finance, Forests, the Commissioner of Lahore, DG Wildlife,and other relevant authorities.