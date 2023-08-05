Open Menu

CM Approves Up-gradation Of Zoos

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

CM approves up-gradation of Zoos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his officer here on Saturday in which approval was granted for the up-gradation of Zoos in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad along with the introduction of an e-ticketing system.

The CM directed the implementation of family packages, summer packages and other offers at Lahore Zoo. As part of the plans, the meeting approved bringing in more than 146 new animals, including elephants from Sri Lanka, Kangaroos from Australia, and Pandas from China. The animals would be housed in modern, state-of-the-art enclosures.

Furthermore, the meeting agreed to launch a night safari at Lahore Safari Park and introduced an African desert safari experience at Safari Zoo. A special highlight would be the introduction of an aquarium at Lahore Safari Zoo, housing 142 species of marine life, captivating visitors with a mesmerizing aquatic display.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of increasing the number of animals in the safari park to enhance the overall experience for visitors. As part of the plans, a bird safari would be established on the hilltop of Lahore Zoo. He requested a comprehensive plan for the up-gradation of Jallo Park and Changa Manga Zoo.

Additionally, a Safari Zoo would be established on 54 acres of land on Kaleem Shaheed Road in Faisalabad. For the Zoo in Gujranwala, a committee had been formed with Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal at its helm.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal, Senior Member of the board of Revenue,Secretaries from Communication & Works, Finance, Forests, the Commissioner of Lahore, DG Wildlife,and other relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Australia Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Sri Lanka China Road Manga Gujranwala Family From Housing

Recent Stories

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

18 minutes ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

41 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

58 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

1 hour ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

1 hour ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

2 hours ago
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan