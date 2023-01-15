CM approves uplift projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday approved the construction of Multan-Vehari dual road project while presiding over 12th Public-Private Partnership & Monitoring board meeting.

The CM apprised that in the first phase 39 km long dual road would be constructed from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur, adding that dual road from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur would be constructed under public-private partnership.

He said that dual road from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur would be constructed in one year, maintaining that 47 km long dual road from Tibba Sultanpur to Vehari would be constructed in the second phase.

Communication & Works (C&W) department would construct dual road from Tibba Sultanpur to Vehari.

Approval was also granted for the construction of Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha dual road construction project during the meeting.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha dual road would be completed in two phases under public-private partnership, saying that in the first phase Faisalabad to Chiniot dual road project would be completed.

Approval was granted about a review of environmental and social management system during the meeting.

The decisions being taken during 11th Public-Private Partnership and Monitoring Board meeting were endorsed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of P&D,Finance, Law, Housing, C&W departments, Member P&D, CEO Public-Private Partnership Authority and concerned officials attended the meeting. DG Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) attended the meeting via video link.