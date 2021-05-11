CM Approves Vaccination Of Media Persons Across Punjab
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved recommendations of the cabinet committee for coronato vaccinate the media persons across the province.
In this regard, the CM said that media persons would be vaccinated on priority basis after Eid and asked the health department to take necessary steps and setting up of vaccination centres in press clubs be reviewed.