UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Village, Industry's Gas Through Private Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

CM approves village, industry's gas through private sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Sunday accorded a principal approval to project for provision of gas to villages and industries with the cooperation of private sector.

The CM said that LNG Easy Private Limited would provide gas to villages and industries of Punjab, while provincial government would assist the LNG Easy Private Limited in the rural gasification programme.

He added that promotion of green fuel would end environmental pollution in the province. He stated that long overdue demand of the people would be fulfilled by providing gas in the villages with the cooperation of a private sector.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, "It is our priority to provide environment-friendly green fuel to the people of Punjab."On this occasion, LNG Easy Private Limited CEO Mian Yasir Hamid said that practice of cutting down trees and burning wood would end with the provision of gas in the villages. He said that using LNG during cooking would not have any harmful effects to human health. He said that gas for cooking would be supplied to houses through LNG Gas Grid.

Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Secretary Energy, Chief Operating Officer LNG Private Limited Brigadier (retd) Omar Ijaz, GM Operations Fahd Hameed and officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Gas Sunday Government General Motors

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

21 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

21 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

21 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.