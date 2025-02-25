Open Menu

CM Arrived In Sukkur On Day-long Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM

CM arrived in Sukkur on day-long visit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday arrived in Sukkur on a one day visit, where he is going to inaugurate the B Section Police Station.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Shah, Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

During the program, Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Abbasi, DIG Sukkur Faisal Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal, and representatives of the Sukkur trader community were present. The Chief Minister also received a briefing from the Home Minister and IG Police regarding the police station.

The B-Section Police Station is significant for the trader community, covering major markets in Sukkur. The original police station was located near Shahi Bazaar, but due to congestion, it was relocated to a vacant plot in Mochi Bazaar, which previously housed a police chowki 35 years ago.

Amjad Sheikh and Bilal Khan contributed to the construction of the new police station.

The Chief Minister directed that community policing be promoted, and trust between police and the public be restored. He noted that the crime resolution rate in Sukkur has been 81% over the past three months, with 30 police encounters, 11 gangs busted, 6 criminals killed, and 5 injured. Additionally, 62 kg of charas, 45 grams of ice, 68 kg of bhang, and 2998 kg of gutka were seized.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government will not tolerate any excesses against minorities, children, or women. He also stated that the government is taking comprehensive measures to eradicate narcotics. The Chief Minister directed that all police stations in the province be improved and that the complaint registration process be computerized.

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..

26 minutes ago
 Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researcher ..

Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say

2 hours ago
 Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trill ..

Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Du ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai

11 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Min ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..

11 hours ago
 Forcing people from their land completely unaccept ..

Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..

11 hours ago
 Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling ..

Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges

11 hours ago
 UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to faci ..

UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..

11 hours ago
 ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dha ..

ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape

12 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retre ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan