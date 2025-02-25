CM arrived in Sukkur on day-long visit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday arrived in Sukkur on a one day visit, where he is going to inaugurate the B Section Police Station.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Shah, Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

During the program, Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Abbasi, DIG Sukkur Faisal Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal, and representatives of the Sukkur trader community were present. The Chief Minister also received a briefing from the Home Minister and IG Police regarding the police station.

The B-Section Police Station is significant for the trader community, covering major markets in Sukkur. The original police station was located near Shahi Bazaar, but due to congestion, it was relocated to a vacant plot in Mochi Bazaar, which previously housed a police chowki 35 years ago.

Amjad Sheikh and Bilal Khan contributed to the construction of the new police station.

The Chief Minister directed that community policing be promoted, and trust between police and the public be restored. He noted that the crime resolution rate in Sukkur has been 81% over the past three months, with 30 police encounters, 11 gangs busted, 6 criminals killed, and 5 injured. Additionally, 62 kg of charas, 45 grams of ice, 68 kg of bhang, and 2998 kg of gutka were seized.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government will not tolerate any excesses against minorities, children, or women. He also stated that the government is taking comprehensive measures to eradicate narcotics. The Chief Minister directed that all police stations in the province be improved and that the complaint registration process be computerized.