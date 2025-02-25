CM Arrived In Sukkur On Day-long Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday arrived in Sukkur on a one day visit, where he is going to inaugurate the B Section Police Station.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Shah, Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.
During the program, Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Abbasi, DIG Sukkur Faisal Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Mughal, and representatives of the Sukkur trader community were present. The Chief Minister also received a briefing from the Home Minister and IG Police regarding the police station.
The B-Section Police Station is significant for the trader community, covering major markets in Sukkur. The original police station was located near Shahi Bazaar, but due to congestion, it was relocated to a vacant plot in Mochi Bazaar, which previously housed a police chowki 35 years ago.
Amjad Sheikh and Bilal Khan contributed to the construction of the new police station.
The Chief Minister directed that community policing be promoted, and trust between police and the public be restored. He noted that the crime resolution rate in Sukkur has been 81% over the past three months, with 30 police encounters, 11 gangs busted, 6 criminals killed, and 5 injured. Additionally, 62 kg of charas, 45 grams of ice, 68 kg of bhang, and 2998 kg of gutka were seized.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the government will not tolerate any excesses against minorities, children, or women. He also stated that the government is taking comprehensive measures to eradicate narcotics. The Chief Minister directed that all police stations in the province be improved and that the complaint registration process be computerized.
Recent Stories
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speedy truck killed pedestrian6 minutes ago
-
KP CS for expediting development projects6 minutes ago
-
CM arrived in Sukkur on day-long visit6 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam hails PML-N regime's 'Miraculous' progress36 minutes ago
-
No power can deprive Palestinians, Kashmiris of fundamental rights : AJK Info Minister46 minutes ago
-
PDMA spokesperson appeals to citizens, tourists for exercising caution during rainy spell56 minutes ago
-
Rana Afzal asks PTI to shun ego politics for national interest1 hour ago
-
7 injured as bus crashes into tree on Vehari road2 hours ago
-
Woman dies, two children injured in car-tractor trolley crash2 hours ago
-
Five injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
APHC condemns India's brutal policy of humiliating, caging innocent Kashmiris2 hours ago
-
Babar Alauddin briefed on key performance indicators11 hours ago