CM Arrives Office Without Stopping Traffic

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

CM arrives office without stopping traffic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at her office at 9am without causing any traffic disruptions, in alignment with her directive to prioritise the public convenience.

CM Maryam Nawaz traveled from Jati Umra to her office, adopting a common citizen's approach.

Following her schedule, the chief minister is set to lead crucial meetings on Wednesday, focusing on diverse topics, notably provision of clean drinking water.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz will engage in discussions with elected representatives and participate in the assembly session.

