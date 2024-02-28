CM Arrives Office Without Stopping Traffic
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at her office at 9am without causing any traffic disruptions, in alignment with her directive to prioritise the public convenience.
CM Maryam Nawaz traveled from Jati Umra to her office, adopting a common citizen's approach.
Following her schedule, the chief minister is set to lead crucial meetings on Wednesday, focusing on diverse topics, notably provision of clean drinking water.
Additionally, Maryam Nawaz will engage in discussions with elected representatives and participate in the assembly session.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 30 shopkeepers arrested9 minutes ago
-
Murad visits mausoleum of Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh9 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khairpur district to monitor polio drive9 minutes ago
-
Effective measures stressed for security, peace in area19 minutes ago
-
Secy education agrees to revise teachers' service structure19 minutes ago
-
Verification begins in Multan division for CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan package19 minutes ago