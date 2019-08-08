UrduPoint.com
CM Asks Administration To Remain High Alert For Second Spell Of Monsoon Rains

Thu 08th August 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday chaired a high level meeting here at Commissioner's office and reviewed rescue and rehabilitation measures taken by the administration after first spell of monsoon rains which badly affected Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and other areas of the district.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned departments to devise a comprehensive plan and submit him proposals. He assured that all required funds would be released within two days.

The Chief Minister expressed annoyance over the reports that in some areas of Latifabad and Tando Jam, rain water could not be drained out till now.

The Commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch and concerned officers also briefed the Chief Minister about measures taken by the administration to provide relief to the rain affected citizens and informed him that all pumping stations are well equipped and heavy generators had been made functional for draining out rain water during expected second spell of monsoon.

Sayed Murad Ali shah also directed the concerned departments to remain high alert to cope with any untoward situation during second spell of monsoon rains so that people could not face any inconvenience.

The Local Government Minister Sayed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister Shabir Bajarani, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, Special Assistant to CM Sayed Qasim Naveed Qamar, the Additional Inspector General Police, Hyderabad Waliullah Dal, Commissioner Mohammad Abass Baloch, Mayor Hyderabad, Deputy Inspector General Police Naeem Shaikh and others were attended the meeting.

