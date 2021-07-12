UrduPoint.com
CM Asks Citizens To Continue Following Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM asks citizens to continue following corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that fourth corona wave was knocking at the doors due to non-observance of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and casual social behaviour of citizens.

In a statement, the Chief Minister regretted that corona cases were increasing due to not following SOPs at markets and other public places. He asked the citizens to continue following SOPs and get themselves vaccinated as well. The SOPs must be fully observed for avoiding restrictions and smart lockdown wouldbe the only option if precautions were not followed, he emphasised. Citizens should fully observe everyprecaution as it is in their own interest, he added.

