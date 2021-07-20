UrduPoint.com
CM Asks Departments To Remain Alert For Monsoon Spell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

CM asks departments to remain alert for Monsoon spell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration and WASAs across the province to remain vigilant and ensure the disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas at the earliest.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister directed WASA officials and administration to remain available in the field for timely water disposal.

He stressed that rainwater should be timely disposed of from roads while ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

The chief minister also directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122 to be fully alert round-the-clock for prompt relief and rescue operations in case of any untoward incident.

He said that rain-related situation should be fully monitored and the best treatment facilities should beprovided to the injured, adding that no slackness in this regard would be tolerated.

