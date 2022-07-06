UrduPoint.com

CM Asks Line Depts To Remain Alert In Wake Of Torrential Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 01:10 AM

CM asks line depts to remain alert in wake of torrential rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has asked the district administration, Rescue 1122 and other agencies to remain alert in the wake of torrential rains in Rawalpindi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM directed to remove water from low-lying areas in the minimum possible time by utilizing every possible resource.

Any leniency would not be tolerated, he alerted and directed that the representatives of WASA and administration should remain available in the field. Every possible effort should be made to redress the difficulties of the people, he stated.

Similarly, arrangements should also be made for smooth flow of traffic and traffic officials should be available in the field, instead of sitting in their offices. The water flow in nullah Lai should be monitored to timely begin the rescue operation in case of any untoward situation, he further said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Water Traffic Alert Lai Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 From Rains

Recent Stories

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rain ..

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

1 hour ago
 Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj w ..

Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

1 hour ago
 Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor peop ..

Govt trying to provide maximum relief to poor people: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

1 hour ago
 Parliament's national security committee gives go- ..

Parliament's national security committee gives go-ahead to govt for talks with T ..

1 hour ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings afte ..

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings after stage four

1 hour ago
 July 4 gunman planned attack for weeks, wore women ..

July 4 gunman planned attack for weeks, wore women's clothing: police

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.