CM asks line depts to remain alert in wake of torrential rains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has asked the district administration, Rescue 1122 and other agencies to remain alert in the wake of torrential rains in Rawalpindi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM directed to remove water from low-lying areas in the minimum possible time by utilizing every possible resource.

Any leniency would not be tolerated, he alerted and directed that the representatives of WASA and administration should remain available in the field. Every possible effort should be made to redress the difficulties of the people, he stated.

Similarly, arrangements should also be made for smooth flow of traffic and traffic officials should be available in the field, instead of sitting in their offices. The water flow in nullah Lai should be monitored to timely begin the rescue operation in case of any untoward situation, he further said.