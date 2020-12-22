UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Asks People To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM asks people to follow COVID-19 SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to citizens to follow the COVID-19 standard operation procedures (SOPs) and avoid going to populous areas as the observance of necessary precautionary measures was the best way to deal with the virus.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that he had quarantined himself currently, but he was performing his important matters from home. "I am feeling better now with the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of the people, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

36 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

53 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

56 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.