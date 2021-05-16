CM asks people to stay at home with families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the occasion of International Day of Families, has said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to strengthen the social ties for a sustainable development.

The role of digital technology cannot be ignored for the social development as well as in family strengthening, he added.

The family unit is a glorious part of the Eastern traditions, he said and added, "Those who work together are also like a family members and My team is like a family for me and it is my duty to take care of them.

" Usman Buzdar termed the deprived segment of the society a part of our social family and taking care of them is also important obligation. He said, "Birds, animals and trees are also like a member of our earth family, they also need to be looked after." All Muslims are like a family and sacrifice is necessary to make this bound more strong, he added.

On the occasion of International Day of Families, Usman Buzdar asked people to stay at home with their families andinculcate the sentiments of love and affection.