CM Asks Unregistered Foreigners To Leave Punjab By Oct 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed all unregistered foreigners to leave the Punjab province by October 31, warning that crackdown on illegally residing foreigners would start after passage of the deadline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed all unregistered foreigners to leave the Punjab province by October 31, warning that crackdown on illegally residing foreigners would start after passage of the deadline.

He chaired a meeting here on Friday to review the progress of cases, filed against those involved in events of May 9.

In the meeting, an assessment was also made regarding actions taken against illegally residing foreigners in Punjab starting from Nov 1.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, Additional chief secretary, secretary law, additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO, additional IG (CTD), secretary public prosecution, DIG (Operations) and others. Commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.

