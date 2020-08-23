CM assigns tasks to departments for development of city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned tasks to various departments for development of the provincial capital.

While taking important decisions during a meeting here on Sunday, he decided to constitute a Ministerial Committee to solve problems of Lahore on permanent basis. The committee meeting would be held after every 15 days and departments concerned would submit their reports, said a handout issued here.

The CM directed the departments concerned to undertake concrete and everlasting measures, adding that consolidated planning must be made for solving parking problems along with eradicating overcharging issues. He asserted that action must be taken against those selling charity meat and birds on different roads of the city. He disclosed that special measures would be taken to save citizens from stray dogs. The CM apprised that a crackdown would be launched on drug-addicts found near metro bus bridges and underpasses. It was also decided to take prompt measures for rooting out increasing beggary trend. It was decided to launch stern action against smoke emitting vehicles in order to protect the environment as well as curb environmental pollution in the city.

Usman Buzdar said that unwanted wall-chalking would be done away with and painting/graffiti would be done on the walls of government departments. He said that legal action would be taken against non-approved housing societies in the city. He maintained that the trend of doing trade and business activities in the residential areas would be discouraged. The CM said that solid steps must be taken to eradicate increasing encroachments trend in the city.

Usman Buzdar said that construction and repair of important roads across the city would be carried out on preferential basis.

He asserted that development projects of Lahore must be completed on priority basis at the earliest. The CM outlined that street lights would be restored all over the city. He said that a special plan would be chalked out for the restoration of parks, green-belts and horticulture.

The CM said that non-functional water filtration plants should be restored in various areas of the city.He said that projects should be prepared for beautification of Jallo Butterfly Park, Istanbul Chowk and other areas. He said that the presence of doctors performing their duties in different dispensaries of the city must be ensured.

Usman Buzdar said that traffic management plan should be formulated keeping in view heavy volume of traffic on the roads of Lahore. He directed that foolproof planning must be undertaken to bring improvements in the law and order situation along with decreasing crime rate in the city. The CM highlighted that Lahore was not only heart of Punjab but also of Pakistan, adding that Lahore must become a model city of Pakistan. The CM emphasized that he wants to solve problems of Lahorites.

The CM outlined that he would himself go to field check and monitor different affairs of the city. He said that every visitor coming to Lahore should clearly witness a significant and a visible change undertaken in the city. He said that he did not do injustice with anyone and warned that he would not tolerate any lapse or laxity in delivering official work. He directed the officers to serve masses and in return obtain reward from Allah Almighty.

Chief Secretary, IGP, Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO, DG PHA, MD WMC, MD WASA, DG LDA, DG Child Protection Bureau, MD PSCA and high officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.