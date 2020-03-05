UrduPoint.com
CM Assistant Approves Diagnostic Lab, ECG Machine For Bannu Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:46 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Thursday visited District Jail Bannu and approved establishment of diagnostic laboratory and Electrocardiography machine for inmates

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) : Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Thursday visited District Jail Bannu and approved establishment of diagnostic laboratory and Electrocardiography machine for inmates.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Prisons, Masood-ur-Rehman and Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Niazai.

He also reviewed facilities being provided to inmates and also checked the standard and quality of food.

Special Assistant to CM directed jail staff to take steps for provision of medical facilities to prisoners and giving them sports gear for recreational activities. He also listened the problems of inmates and announced two months remission for prisoners involved in petty nature of crimes.

Later, he visited district jail Lakki Marwat and inspected its various sections.

