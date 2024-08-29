CM assistant assures transparent procurement of medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, has responded to allegations of rampant corruption in the purchase of medicines, stating that the procurement was made by the caretaker government under MCC 2023-24.

He clarified that a material committee has been formed to investigate the matter, as ordered by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured that the upcoming MCC 2024-25 will be transparent and merit-based.

Special Assistant also highlighted that the decentralized purchase system will ensure better quality and cheaper medicines.

He emphasized that maintaining proper stock levels is also a priority.