CM Assistant Assures Transparent Procurement Of Medicines
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, has responded to allegations of rampant corruption in the purchase of medicines, stating that the procurement was made by the caretaker government under MCC 2023-24.
He clarified that a material committee has been formed to investigate the matter, as ordered by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He assured that the upcoming MCC 2024-25 will be transparent and merit-based.
Special Assistant also highlighted that the decentralized purchase system will ensure better quality and cheaper medicines.
He emphasized that maintaining proper stock levels is also a priority.
