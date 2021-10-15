UrduPoint.com

CM Assistant Takes Notice Of Hike In Chicken Prices

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:32 PM

CM Assistant takes notice of hike in chicken prices

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, Friday took notice of increase in price of chicken per kg in Karachi, contacted Commissioner Karachi and Director Bureau of Supply and Prices and issued necessary instructions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, Friday took notice of increase in price of chicken per kg in Karachi, contacted Commissioner Karachi and Director Bureau of Supply and prices and issued necessary instructions.

He said action against profiteers and hoarders should be intensified, according to a news release.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan also directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure implementation of the sale of groceries and other necessities at government fixed rates.

It is to mention here that according to the news broadcast on media channels, the price of chicken in Karachi would be Rs. 450 per kg.

Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said the Sindh government would not spare illegal profiteering and hoarding under any circumstances.

