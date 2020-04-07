UrduPoint.com
CM Assistant Visits Quarantine Centers In Buner, Inspects Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Public Health, Riaz Khan Tuesday visited quarantine centers established in Mandand and Khadikehl tehsil of district Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Public Health, Riaz Khan Tuesday visited quarantine centers established in Mandand and Khadikehl tehsil of district Buner.

He was accompanied by concerned officials of health department and district administration. He also inspected facilities being provided to corona victims in quarantine centers.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed authorities to provide facilities and needed help to people in quarantine centers. He urged Ulema and scholars to aware people about reasons behind corona spread and support government in its efforts.

He also praised role of doctors, paramedics and nurses in fight against corona and said that government has mobilized all its resources and provincial machinery to help out people in the need of hour.

