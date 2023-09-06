Open Menu

CM Assures Assistance For Training Of Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Balochistan Bar Council, led by Advocate Rahab Khan Buledi Wednesday met with caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Khan Domki and discussed matters related to welfare of lawyers.

The chief minister assured to resolve the problems of lawyers' community on priority and provide assistance for the training of lawyers.

Talking to the delegation of the Balochistan Bar Council, Ali Mardan said that maintaining a law and order situation in the province besides, conducting free and transparent elections was the prime responsibility of the caretaker government.

He said the provincial government was fulfilling its responsibilities in accordance with its mandate and making effective efforts to get everyone on board.

The problems of the common man could be solved only through justice in the society, he said adding that the dynamic and active role of the lawyers community of Balochistan was a reflection of a healthy society.

The chief minister said that lawyers' community played a key role in the provision of inexpensive and prompt justice to the people.

