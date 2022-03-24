UrduPoint.com

CM Assures BEWGA For Resolving Their Demands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday assured President of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) to resolve their demands under legal processes

In a meeting between Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the President and other officials of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) here, it was decided to present the recommendations of the committee for resolving the demands in the Cabinet soon.

Provincial Ministers including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Naseebullah Murree, Parliamentary Secretaries Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhel, Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior Member board of Revenue, Arshad Majeed, Chairman CMIT Abdul Saboor Kakar Secretary Finance Hafiz Abdul Basit, President Balochistan Grand Alliance Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch and other officials of Grand Alliance were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that problems would not be solved through protest but all issues should be resolved by only dialogue.

He said that a committee was formed and it would work for the resolution of demands of the employees.

On the occasion, he directed the Chief Secretary to hold regular meetings of the committee and resolve the demands of the employees immediately.

On the occasion, Grand Alliance President Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai and other senior officials thanked the chief minister.

>