CM assures justice to bereaved family of Nabeel Hoodboy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Sunday attended Namaz-e-Janaza of Nabeel Hoodboy, killed in police firing near Cantt Station the other day.

The Namz-e-Janaza was held at Kharadar Jamaat Khana and was attended by senior officers, including Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Adl IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and others.

Talking to the family members on the occasion, the Chief Minister assured them that justice would be done in the case.

He told them that the incident had shocked him and he was takingall out measures to stop such incidents in future.