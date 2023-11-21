CM assures justice to rape victim’s family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the grieving mother and uncle of the young victim of rape at Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital in Sargodha and assured them of justice.

According to a handout issued here, the CM visited the young victim to inquire about her well-being.

Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar also accompanied him.

The CM unequivocally condemned the brutal act, emphasizing that the perpetrator, likened to a beast, deserves severe punishment and will not evade legal consequences. Affirming the government's unwavering support for the affected family, he pledged comprehensive care and an uncompromising pursuit of justice.

In a subsequent media address, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed profound sorrow over the tragic incident, emphasizing the imperative for a swift trial. He pledged relentless efforts to ensure the swift and severe punishment of the accused. Acknowledging the alarming rise in child abuse cases, he called upon religious scholars to actively contribute to preventing such horrific incidents.

Sargodha Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner, DPO, and hospital administration were present there.