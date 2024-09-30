Open Menu

CM Assures PHC Of Legislation Against Rearrests After Bail Confirmation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday appeared before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) where he was summoned in a missing persons case.

Chief Justice PHC, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim during hearing a case of missing person summoned the Chief Minister for his comments that how a person is rearrested once his or her bail is confirmed by the court. The CJ PHC said it was a total violation of the court’s order.

The court also questioned the SHO concerned if he rearrested the missing man after he secured bail from the court—upon which the SHO said he was not responsible for this specific arrest as he was not there at that time.

However, the court said police could not keep itself at distance from such cases and issued summon orders for the Chief Minister before allowing a break in the hearing.

After the break, the Chief Minister KP, Ali Amin Gandapur appeared before the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and said he himself was against such practices. He told the court that the provincial government was going to introduce amendments in the Police Act. A committee was being formed and a focal person from the government side will be deputed at the court-level.

The Chief Minister also assured the court that legislation will be made in the provincial assembly to defy the rearrest of those securing bail from the courts.

The Chief Justice PHC in his remarks said everything should be done within the ambit of law. The court then allowing time to the provincial government, adjourned the hearing for 21st October.

