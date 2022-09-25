UrduPoint.com

CM Attends 41st Anniversary Of Ch Zahoor Elahi At Gujrat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday attended the 41st anniversary of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi (Shaheed) at Zahoor Elahi Palace, Gujrat and offered Fateha for the forgiveness and eternal peace of Ch Zahoor Elahi.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the CM met with the people, who came to attend the anniversary, asked for their wellbeing and thanked them for their participation. The famous religious scholar of Gujrat Zia-ur-Rehman Attari offered dua for the forgiveness and eternal peace of late Zahoor Elahi.

The anniversary was attended by Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, MNA Hussain Elahi, Mosa Elahi, Mian Imran Masood, MPAs Shujjat Nawaz, Abdullah Yousaf, Bao Rizwan, Adviser Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed and other important personalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

