CM attends 75th National Day of People’s Republic of China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on the National Day of China.

The Chief Minister while addressing the ceremony said, “The bond of Pakistan-China friendship is not based on mere strategic interests as it is a relationship of heart and soul. Pakistan-China relations are based on mutual respect, trust and unwavering commitment to each other's prosperity.”

She said, “On the 75th National Day of China, I congratulate on behalf the people of Pakistan. The people of Punjab extend their best wishes and heartiest greetings to their Chinese brothers and sisters. It is a matter of pride to participate in the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China. The Chinese nation has not only reached the heights of development and innovation, but has also extended the hand of friendship to the international community. From the power corridor to the general development projects, China has won the hearts of the citizens.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “China's greatness lies in its unwavering commitment to peace, cooperation and the welfare of humanity. We respect the great Chinese nation - The deep friendship between Pakistan and China is based on trust, respect and shared vision of a bright future. Our relationship with China is one of brotherly love, mutual respect and unwavering trust. Pakistan-China relations have stood the test of time. Brotherly country Pakistan celebrate China's wonderful achievements with pride. China's achievements are a source of inspiration and worth emulating for us as well. China stands with Pakistan in every hour of need. Both countries are moving forward hand in hand towards prosperity and peaceful future. I pray that Pak-China friendship will continue to strengthen further every passing day.”

The Chief Minister said, China by bringing remarkable economic transformation has steered millions of people out of poverty and China has become an example for the world in the field of technology, infrastructure and industry. China's role in every global crisis is unforgettable. Whether it's a pandemic like Covid or natural disasters, China has shown solidarity and provided resources to countries in need, she said. As a member of the United Nations Security Council, China has consistently promoted peace and development, the CM said and added that the Belt and Road Initiative expresses China's commitment to global prosperity. People around the world are benefiting from the fruits of China's economic development.

She added, “China has emerged as a leader whose vision transcends borders - China is emerging as a pioneer in building a better and equal world for all.

The friendship between Pakistan and China is as deep as the oceans and as strong as the mountains. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif termed Pak-China friendship as the basis of Pakistan's foreign policy. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif profoundly acknowledges fraternal friendship with the Chinese people. China has stood by Pakistan as a true and loyal friend at every international forum. Be it diplomatic support or help in times of crisis, China has always proved to be a true brother. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the most important proof of our common future. The CPEC is not just a project, but a symbol of hope, development and prosperity for the two nations. China is taking significant steps to access economic development through the Belt and Road Initiative. The CPEC is changing the economic landscape of Pakistan.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I take pride in saying that Punjab is leading at the forefront regarding positive economic change. With a strong industrial base and dynamic workforce, Punjab is uniquely positioned for Chinese investment. Recognizing the importance of partnership with China, the Punjab government is offering special packages for the Chinese investors so as to ensure that Punjab becomes a preferred location for the Chinese business.”

The Consul General of China Zhao Shiren in his address paid rich tributes to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for undertaking people-friendly initiatives and especially mentioned Nawaz Sharif IT City, Cancer Hospital, Air Ambulance, Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar programs.

The Chinese Consul General said that the people of Punjab will get real relief from the solar panel program. The Punjab government is providing the best services to the people. Zhao Shiren also chanted slogan ‘Long Live Pak-China Friendship’, adding "This is not my day rather our day." The participation of guests in the ceremony is a proof of the stability of Pakistan-China relations.

The national anthems of the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were played in the ceremony. The Chinese artists performed traditional Chinese cultural art.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chinese Consul General and others cut the 75th birthday cake of the People's Republic of China. Chinese music, national songs and dragon show were also presented.

The Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan also addressed the ceremony.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IGP Usman Anwar and other officials were also present.