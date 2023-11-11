Open Menu

CM Attends Azam Khan's Funeral Prayers In Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CM attends Azam Khan's funeral prayers in Charsadda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Prang, a suburban village of Charsadda, and attended the funeral prayers of caretaker chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan.

KP Governor Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar and other personalities also attended the funeral prayers, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi met the family members of the late Azam Khan and Governor Ghulam Ali. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence over the demise of Azam Khan.

The CM prayed for salvation and exaltation of the late Azam Khan. He offered Fateha for forgiveness of the late Azam Khan. Mohsin Naqvi, while paying tribute to Azam Khan over his services.

