CM attends closing prayer at Data Ganj Bakhsh urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The tranquil conclusion of the three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri marked the night with a closing prayer.

Among the participants were Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Ishaq Dar, provincial ministers, and a multitude of devotees.

Provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir, along with the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Lahore Division, Secretary of Auqaf, CCPO, ulema, religious figures, and devotees also joined in the concluding prayer.

The CM offered a special prayer for progress and prosperity of the nation, as well as for lasting peace and stability.

A heartfelt prayer was also extended for elevation of the status of courageous soldiers who sacrificed for the defence and peace of the country. Mufti Ramzan Sialvi led the final prayer.

Reflecting on the successful conclusion, the chief minister expressed gratitude, stating that the urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh concluded with great success. He lauded Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir, his team, and the relevant authorities for the impeccable arrangements for the urs.