CM attends convocation at KEMU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi attended the 2nd convocation of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and distributed degrees among the successful doctors.

Addressing the convocation of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences, he said that lifting the ban from the induction of grade 17 posts of optometrists in the rural health centres (RHC) and from other posts affiliated with the allied vision had already been announced.

He said permission would also be granted for induction on all the posts subsequently required by the Health Department and assured to provide all possible resources for the students of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences.

He stressed that the patients should be greatly looked after in the hospitals.

He said that free medicines were being provided to the patients in the emergency, adding, increased salaries would be given to the doctors performing duties in the emergency.

The CM distributed gold medals among the 1st position holder Marina Aslam, 2nd position holder Nimra Asif and 3rd position holder Laiba Usman. He distributed shields among the VC Mahmood Ayaz, Registrar Dr. Riasat, Principal Zahid Kamal and Dr. Asad Aslam.