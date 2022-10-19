UrduPoint.com

CM Attends Convocation At KEMU

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 08:57 PM

CM attends convocation at KEMU

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi attended the 2nd convocation of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and distributed degrees among the successful doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi attended the 2nd convocation of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences at King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and distributed degrees among the successful doctors.

Addressing the convocation of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences, he said that lifting the ban from the induction of grade 17 posts of optometrists in the rural health centres (RHC) and from other posts affiliated with the allied vision had already been announced.

He said permission would also be granted for induction on all the posts subsequently required by the Health Department and assured to provide all possible resources for the students of the College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences.

He stressed that the patients should be greatly looked after in the hospitals.

He said that free medicines were being provided to the patients in the emergency, adding, increased salaries would be given to the doctors performing duties in the emergency.

The CM distributed gold medals among the 1st position holder Marina Aslam, 2nd position holder Nimra Asif and 3rd position holder Laiba Usman. He distributed shields among the VC Mahmood Ayaz, Registrar Dr. Riasat, Principal Zahid Kamal and Dr. Asad Aslam.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Gold All From

Recent Stories

ICRC Ready to Boost Activities in Syria to Help St ..

ICRC Ready to Boost Activities in Syria to Help Stop Cholera Outbreak - Official

5 minutes ago
 Strong, stable Pakistan guarantee to success of K ..

Strong, stable Pakistan guarantee to success of Kashmir's freedom struggle: AJK ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK law makers, K-Council members to have equal sh ..

AJK law makers, K-Council members to have equal share in development funds: AJK ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Urges US to Follow Suit by Destroying Chemi ..

Russia Urges US to Follow Suit by Destroying Chemical Weapons Arsenal - Foreign ..

5 minutes ago
 US Treasury Sanctions Key Transporters Organizatio ..

US Treasury Sanctions Key Transporters Organization of Sinaloa Cartel's Drugs Ne ..

7 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders appointment of permanent ..

Lahore High Court orders appointment of permanent PU VC in two weeks

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.