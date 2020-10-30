CM attends Eid Milad un Nabi ceremony at Pachagi Shelter Home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday attended a ceremony regarding Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace be upon Him) at Pachagai Shelter Home as chief guest.

Members of the provincial cabinet, Kamran Bangash, Shaukat Yousufzai, MPAs, Arbab Wasim and Malik Asif and high officials of Social Welfare and district administration were present at the occasion.

The school students presented Naat while a joint prayer was also offered at the function.

The chief minister visited different sections of the shelter home and ate lunch with the shelter home's guests.

He also asked about the quality of the facilities being provided at the shelter home from the guests who showed satisfaction over arrangements made for deserving people visiting the shelter home. The guests also thanked the KP government for arranging shelter and food for them.

The chief minister in his message on the occasion of Eid Milad congratulated the whole nation and Muslim Ummah and said the personality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) was a source of inspiration not only for the Muslims but for the whole humanity to follow.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) showed the path of salvation to humanity by his words and deeds and pulled out the people from the darkness by guiding them towards success, he added.

He said the birth of the Prophet (Peace be upon Him) was a great favor of Allah with humanity. The love for Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) was in fact the love for whole humanity and compulsory part of our belief, he added.

The chief minister said the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) was a beacon for other to lead a successful life in the world and hereafter.

He said establishment of a society based on equality and harmony was only possible if teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) were followed in true sense.